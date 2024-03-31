Total solar eclipse: ‘It’s a once-in-a-lifetime happening. The next one is not going to be until 2144.’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are just eight days away from the total solar eclipse and as thousands of visitors prepare to head to our area, News10NBC’s Bret Vetter has been talking with experts and people on the street to see how they are preparing.

You can really tell the excitement is building locally and around with country. Stepping out on to East Avenue, right outside the News10NBC station, Donna and Jacob Stern said they are preparing for the eclipse in their own special way.

Donna is hosting a large viewing party at Sodus Point and Jacob has purchased a telescope that will allow him to get an up-close view during the path of totality. That really goes to the heart of what makes this once in a lifetime event so special. Bringing everyone together.

That’s why Bryan Brewer, author of Eclipse Book: Experience Awe in the Path of Totality, says he hopes everyone purchases the most recent edition of his book to get ready for the big day.

“If you are with other people, friends, or colleagues or whatever. when you are viewing this and provided that you have clear skies, that’s the other kicker here, it’s just a wonderful event to share with other people,” said Brewer.

‘It’s a once-in-a-lifetime happening. The next one is not going to be until 2144, and we need to experience totality, Donna Stern said. On the day of the event, we have a huge event at the Sodus Point Lighthouse in which we have sold 400 tickets. We have a big video wall.”

I have a large eight-inch Defsonian telescope and recently just got a solar filter for it, so I plan on watching the solar eclipse through the filter,” said Jacob Stern.

Eclipse Book: Experience Awe in the Path of Totality here.