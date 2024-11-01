Touchdown 10: Irondequoit, Monroe battle in Class A quarterfinal

Touchdown 10: Monroe vs. Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — It’s playoff season — the wind a bit more chilly, the leaves a lot crunchier, and the stakes? Infinitely higher as the four-seeded Irondequoit Eagles play host to the five-seeded Monroe Jackets in the Section 5 V Class A quarterfinal round — our Touchdown 10 Game of the Week.

It’s a shame that either of these teams will have to go home after Friday night. They are a combined 13-3 in the regular season. Irondequoit started the year at 5-0 before their lone loss of the season in Week 6 against the one-seeded Brighton Bruins, going on the finish the season at 7-1.

Monroe’s season was a little more of a roller-coaster: After winning Section 5 Class B a season ago, they started the year at 3-0 before hitting a road bump and losing back-to-back games against East and Canandaigua, the two and three seeds respectively. They closed out the year on a three-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 132 to 2 in that span.

Friday’s winner will play the winner of the one seed, Brighton, versus of the eight seed, Greece Athena.

This article will be updated with video interviews with both team’s coaches.