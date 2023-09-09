‘Tour de Teddi’ ride raises $110K-plus for Camp Good Days

KEUKA LAKE, N.Y. — More than 400 cyclists rode around Keuka Lake on Saturday to raise more than $110,000 for Camp Good Days.

Riders in the “Tour de Teddi” set off from Camp Good Days’ recreational facility in Branchport. They had a choice between a 27-mile ride and a challenging 45-mile circuit around the entirety of Keuka Lake.

This year’s Tour de Teddi set a new fundraising record for Camp Good Days. The funds will support the organization’s mission of enriching the lives of people impacted by cancer or sickle cell anemia.

“It has been a truly incredible show of support today. Coming out of COVID, we were uncertain on what our new normal would look like regarding our fundraising events. But even despite the rain, over 400 riders came out to support Camp Good Days, which is more than we could ever ask for. Their support means so much to not only our campers but also to me personally,” Gary Mervis, founder of Camp Good Days, said in a release. “All in all, it was a perfect day to be at Camp Good Days.”