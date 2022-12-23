Town of Brighton announces lawsuit against Source Power

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Town of Brighton announced a lawsuit on Thursday morning against Source Power. That’s the electricity supplier of its Community Choice Aggregation Program.

The town is citing a breach of contract. The town says Source Power was contracted to provide a low-cost electric power supply to Brighton residents through this month.

Town leaders claim Source Power abruptly stopped providing all electricity to residents back on June 15, forcing thousands of people who live in Brighton to pay higher prices through RG&E.

“How will we return money if we’re successful, cart before horse, we’re gonna have to go through the process,” said Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle.

We reached out to Source Power for comment. We’re waiting to hear back.