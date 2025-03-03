Town of Brighton to host second annual ‘Hoops With Heroes’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The second annual “Hoops With Heroes,” has been announced for Friday, March 21, hosted by the Town of Brighton in conjunction with the Brighton Police Department.

Anyone ages eight and up is welcomed to participate. This program is a way to provide connections between the youth in the community and the local heroes who serve and protect our community.

This free event will be held from 6p.m.-7:30p.m at the Brookside Recreation Center and will include mini basketball games, a skills competition and a shooting star competition.

For information or to purchase tickets, click here.