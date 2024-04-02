Town of Greece to build new animal shelter from scratch   

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y.- The Town of Greece is acting swiftly to build a new facility to house stray animals, after a vet hospital closed on short-notice.

Stone Ridge Veterinary Clinic has a hospital and animal shelter. The hospital will continue to run for the forseeable future. The shelter portion is closing with three months’ notice, according to town supervisor Bill Reilich – leaving them with no choice but to act fast and come up with a plan.

That plan is to create a new shelter from scratch, on 500 Maiden Lane. The shelter will go behind the Greece Police Precinct #2 building.

Greece Police Chief Mike Wood said the police department is legally responsible to handle animal controls.

“We were forced into a situation where we have to, by law, handle dog control operations, and we need a facility to do that,” he said.

The construction proposals will now go out for bid, with a due date of April 18.

“We received approximately three months’ notice that this was coming, so we had to move fast on this,” said Reilich. “And we made a temporary agreement with the Town of Chili to utilize their existing facility, now that they built a new one, and we’ll use that temporarily until ours is complete.”

The final project is anticipated to cost around $1 million according to Reilich.

Reilich said the town gets so many calls for animal control. He said the number of calls they get in a month, are what most other towns get in a year.

Wood said strays can be dangerous — domesticated or not. He added, it’s a public safety issue.

Both Reilich and Wood agree the shelter’s location near the precinct is ideal.

“The administrative control of our animal control operation, works out of Precinct #2 as it is right now, so the new building will be in very close proximity — it will just be a one stop shop for us.”

The company Thrive Pet Healthcare is the same company that closed Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services on White Spruce Boulevard late last year. At the time, Thrive blamed a lack of doctors.

Reilich said they will be paying by cash, out of town funds.

Moving forward, the town will continue working daily with the mission group called GRASP, which stands for “Greece Residents Assisting Stray Pets.”

“This area, like others, had a loss for 24/7 emergency care for pets,” said Reilich.

Reilich and Wood said they added to payroll a few years back for animal control operations. As a result, there will be staff available at the shelter seven days a week.