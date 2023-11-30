Town of Irondequoit files suit against I-Square

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The feud between the town of Irondequoit and I-Square developer Michael Nolan has taken a new turn.

The town Wednesday filed a lawsuit against I-Square, claiming Nolan ignored site plans and fire codes when he built the Brookside Cottages on the site.

Specifically, the town claims fire trucks can’t properly navigate the access road to the homes.

Nolan and his wife recently announced they are selling I-Square, claiming their vision has met nothing but resistance from town leaders.

Nolan Wednesday said all his plans essentially met approval and the fire marshal inspected the property and issued a certificate of occupancy.

Nolan called the lawsuit part of a smear campaign by the town supervisor and says he plans to fight the suit.