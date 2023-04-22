Town of Irondequoit holds first electronic recycling event on Earth Day

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – On this Earth Day the Town of Irondequoit wants to remind you that computer recycling is environmentally friendly, conserves our natural resources, and avoids air and water pollution.

The town kicked-off its first monthly electronic recycling event on Saturday. The event took place at the town’s Department of Public Works facility at 2629 East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

Appointments were not necessary, but of residency was required. More information available here.