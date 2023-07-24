Town of Irondequoit hosts classic car cruise-in and concert

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – On Sunday, one local car club, The Street Machines of Rochester, and anyone else who had a cool car to show off, displayed their beautiful classic rides in Irondequoit.

“I got a lot of people checking out my car, which makes me feel good, I’m happy about that, I’m glad I brought it. Meeting a lot of other people to figure out where to get parts, and do things here and do things there, so it’s a good thing for us and for all these spectators,” said Joe Strobel, classic car enthusiast.

The Johnny Matt band provided live music, Tom Wahl’s provided the food, and there were games for the kids.