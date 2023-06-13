Town of Ontario votes ‘no confidence’ in supervisor

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – The Ontario Town Board has voted “no confidence” in the town supervisor, Frank Robusto.

The vote was 4 to 1 Monday night, June 12, 2023, with Rubusto the only “no” vote. All four council members are Republican, as is Robusto.

Frank Robusto, Town of Ontario supervisor. (Provided photo)

The decision does not remove Rubusto from office.

At the meeting Monday, board members listed off a number of reasons for the no-confidence vote, including bounced town checks, retaliation against employees, and improper notice of public meetings.

Robusto said he was surprised by the vote and said he has been working hard on collaboration with the board. He said he intends to run for re-election and called the move “political theatre” because board members are supporting another candidate.