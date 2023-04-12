Town of Pittsford will not pay for additional security at ‘Drag Story Time’

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The Town of Pittsford said they have asked the organizers of “Drag Story Time” at the Pittsford Community Center to fund the cost of security at the event.

After a meeting between the town’s recreation director, intiated by a representative at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, based on ecalating announcements about planned protests and counter-protests, and disturbing comments on social media, the town believed extra securiity measures were necessary.

Since the security measures are beyond regular needs for the community center, the town asked the organizers to pay for the security, rather than put that on Pittsford taypayers.

On Sunday, the town received notice from a legal advoacy group suggesting litigation if the town insisted that event organizers pay for the cost of security for the “Drag Story Time.” The town said having to defend a controversial lawsuit could result in burdensome costs.

The town said event organizers are satisfied with the security arrangements they made, after being asked to pay security costs. They town will honor the wishes of event organizers to rely on their own security arrangements.

The town will protect the safety of staff and others inside the building. In the event of violence, or threat of serious harm, the town will contact law enforcement.

See entire statement from Town of Pittsford here:

