Town of Victor board meets about application for new Chick-fil-A near Eastview Mall

VICTOR, N.Y. — A Chick-fil-A could be coming to Victor. The Town of Victor Planning Board got an application for a new Chick-fil-A to be built near Eastview Mall.

The restaurant being proposed would have a double-lane drive-thru and an outdoor patio. On Thursday night, board members expressed concerns about the traffic impact and the loss of green space.

The board didn’t make any decision but board members suggested another location near the mall should be considered instead.