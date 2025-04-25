Town of Webster cuts ribbon on new highway facility

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – The Town of Webster cut the ribbon on its new highway facility off Hard Road on Thursday. The 80,000-square-foot building took two years to build and stores 25 salt trucks.

The original highway facility was built in the late 1960s and the town supervisor said it was time for an upgrade. The facility is named after Barry Deane who worked for the town for over 50 years as the Webster highway superintendent and a town council member.

“They Band-Aided that facility for 15 or 20 years to try to keep it going to meet the needs of the town,” Town Supervisor Tom Flaherty said. “It was time to build a new facility that, like Barry Deane said, has the vision for the next 50 years. Here’s the culmination of that last five and a half, almost six years. It’s a really big day.”

The public will have the chance to tour the facility in the coming months.

