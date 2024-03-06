Toyota to open new facility in Henrietta, with up to 40 new jobs

Toyota plans to open new R&D facility in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Toyota is opening a new research and development facility in Henrietta that it says will bring jobs to the area.

Toyota Material Handling North America will establish a test center on Jefferson Road. The facility will create up to 40 new jobs.

The company expects to begin to prepare the site immediately and be operational in the spring.

It’s part of Finger Lakes Forward, the region’s strategy to revitalize communities and grow the economy.