Toys for Tots drive collects 33,000 toys so far, runs through Dec. 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 7th annual News10NBC Toys for Tots Holiday Drive is in full swing, aiming to ensure that every child has a toy to open during the holiday season.

In its first three weeks, the drive has collected 33,000 toys, says the drive’s coordinator, Alexis Hogle. The goal is to collect 100,000 toys which would break last year’s local record. In 2023, the drive collected 90,000 toys.

News10NBC TODAY spoke with Hogle at Santa’s Workshop about the effort that the drive takes. she’s been involved with the drive for eight years but this is her first year coordinating.

“It’s a team effort and a lot of people don’t realize what goes on behind the scenes to be able to get everything situated and out the door. There’s 10 of us and it’s a lot of work but we all have a blast,” Hogle said.

There are 760 drop-off boxes across Western New York. You can see a list of drop-off boxes and learn more here.

Organizers are looking for new, unwrapped toys for all children, and newborns all the way up to age 16. Organizers say they’re particularly in need of toys for boys and girls ages 6 to 8, in addition to girls ages 9 to 16. The collection runs through Dec. 15.

Toys for Tots began in 1947. The United States Marine Corps Reserve manages and distributes the toys to families. More than 43,000 children in the Rochester area received toys in 2023 because of the drive.