Toys for Tots drive kicks off Wednesday following record-breaking year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 7th annual News10NBC Toys for Tots Holiday Drive kicks off on Wednesday, aiming to ensure that every child has a toy to open during the holiday season.

Last year, the drive set a local record, collecting more than 90,000 toys, and organizers have high hopes for this year. News10NBC was live at the Bill Gray’s on Penfield Road as they prepared to kick off the drive.

This year, Bill Gray’s is the program sponsor. Organizers are asking for new, unwrapped toys for newborns up to age 16. You can find donation boxes at Bill Gray’s locations and other sites across the Rochester area. You can see a list of drop-off boxes and learn more here.

Organizers say they’re particularly in need of toys for boys and girls ages 6 to 8, in addition to girls ages 9 to 16. The collection runs through Dec. 15.

Toys for Tots began in 1947. The United States Marine Corps Reserve manages and distributes the toys to families. More than 43,000 children in the Rochester area got toys last year because of the drive.

