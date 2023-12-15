Toys, games, and books delivered to Golisano Children’s Hospital

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a special delivery on Friday morning at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

A fire truck filled with team members from the John W. Danforth company dropped off bags filled with toys, games, books, crayons, and other gifts. It’s all for children in the hospital’s Child Life program.

“Anytime we can bring in developmental toys in for children and books for them to read, we’re helping them to gain, we’re helping them to grow and we’re giving them a better community for our kids,” said Wendy Lane of manager of Child Life.

Hospital leaders say it can be especially hard to provide educational opportunities for a hospitalized child, so the toys and books help with development during treatment.