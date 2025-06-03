Track meet featuring 27 RCSD schools honors legacy of Nick Zona

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over 1,000 elementary school students in the Rochester City School District honored one of the nation’s most respected athletic directors on Tuesday with a track meet.

The annual Nick Zona Track Meet took place at the Thurgood Marshall Middle School on Lake Avenue. For over 40 years, the event has been held in honor of Zona, one of the area’s top football coaches who also served as the President of Section V and athletics director at RCSD.

The meet brought together students from 27 RCSD schools to compete in long jump, high jump, 200 meters, 4×100 relay, 50 meters, a softball throw, and more. Organizers say the meet helps students with team building, cooperation, school spirit, and sportsmanship.

The meet spans three days, May 20, June 3, and June 10.