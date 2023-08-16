Truck stuck under St. Paul overpass a ‘common occurrence’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer truck crashed into the St. Paul Street overpass near the Inner Loop Wednesday morning, and crews labored Wednesday to free the trailer from the bridge.

The truck was too tall for the space and struck the CSX bridge at about 9:40 a.m., Rochester police said, adding that this is a “common occurrence” at the bridge. Police said the trailer was significantly jammed under the bridge and had to be disassembled piece by piece. The Rochester Fire Department checked the structural integrity of the bridge. The driver was not injured, police said.

News10NBC reached out to RPD for more information and will provide updates as soon as they’re available.

My video from earlier under the St. Paul bridge near Inner Loop. Crews have been trying to free this tractor trailer. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/OuFB5BBsYl — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) August 16, 2023