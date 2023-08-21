Tractor trailer, dump truck crash in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A serious crash involving two trucks took place today on South Street Road and Route 20 in Pavilion.

Fire crews say a dump truck was headed south on South Street Road and missed a stop sign. They say it hit a tractor trailer headed east on Route 20.

Fire crews say the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. They say the dump truck driver suffered minor injuries. They also say between 100 and 150 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled as a result of the crash, but it’s contained. Department of Environmental Conservation crews will respond to handle the fuel link.

State Police are investigating the crash.