Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-490, shutting down part of highway near Exit 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A section of I-490 is shut down due to a tractor-trailer accident. The vehicle jackknifed on the highway, prompting first responders to close off the area.

Photos show the truck turned and got stuck on the road near Exit 21. Drivers are being advised to avoid the crash site and seek alternate routes.

News10NBC has contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to gather more details and confirm if there are any injuries.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.