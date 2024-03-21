Tractor trailer strikes house in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A tractor trailer has crashed into a house in the area of South Clinton Avenue and Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road. Three people — the truck diver and two people who were inside the home — received minor injuries, according to the Henrietta Fire Department.

Firefighters said the truck was traveling on Route 390 during a snow squall and slid off the road, down a hill and across South Clinton Avenue, to crash into a home. The truck is fairly deep inside the home and the first floor is collapsing, firefighters said.

The two people in the home were being evaluated by emergency personnel. The truck driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Another car slid off the road behind the truck; that driver’s injuries are minor, according to Henrietta firefighters.

According to Brighton Police, South Clinton Avenue is shut down between Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road and Reserve View Boulevard until crews are able to clear the scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Brighton Police are at the scene.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will update online and in the 11 p.m. broadcast.