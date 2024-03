ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, a tractor-trailer was going south on St. Paul Street when it hit and got stuck underneath the railroad bridge near the inner loop.

There are no other vehicles involved and no one was injured.

St. Paul Street is currently shut down in both directions while crews work to remove the truck. Police do not know when it will reopen.

The driver of the truck was given several tickets.