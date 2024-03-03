Trader Joe’s recalls chicken soup dumplings that may contain hard plastic

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – More than 61,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings sold at Trader Joe’s are being recalled. They might contain hard plastic.

The agriculture department says the now-recalled dumplings, which are produced by the California-based CJ Foods Manufacturing, may be contaminated with foreign materials, “specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.”

To date, no related illnesses or injures have been reported.

The six-ounce “Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings” under recall were produced on Dec. 7, 2023, and can be identified by their side box labels with lot codes 03.07.25.C1-1 and 03.07.25.C1-2. In an online notice about the recall, Trader Joe’s asked consumers to throw the impacted dumplings away or return them to any store location for a full refund.