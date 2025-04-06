Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Park Avenue through end of June due to construction

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Travelers in Rochester should expect traffic delays on Park Avenue starting Monday. The city announced that Park Avenue will be one-way from Alexander Street to Rowley Street through the end of June.

Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers.

This change marks the beginning of Park Avenue, before most businesses. The city plans to ramp up work in the area, officials said.

