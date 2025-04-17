Traffic alert: Flower City Challenge will lead to road closures on Sunday, April 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the countdown until the annual Flower City Challenge Half Marathon and 5K. Over 2,400 runners are expected to take to the streets of Rochester on Sunday, April 27.

With the race will come some traffic interruptions. People who need to get to their homes, businesses, or other places will still be allowed into closed-off areas, but expect delays. The Rochester Police Department will close off areas in zones as they prepare for runners to come through. Here is when each area is expected to close.

On Saturday, April 26:

Cortland Street at Parcel 5 will be closed from noon on Saturday through 12:30 p.m. on Sunday to prepare the start line. The surrounding Parcel 5 Streets (Elm Street, Andrew Langston) will have no parking starting Saturday afternoon through noon on Sunday.

On Sunday, April 27:

7:15 to 9 a.m.: Starting at Parcel 5 on Main St westbound to the impacted streets on W. Main, Madison, Brown, Morrie Silver Way, Verona Street, N Plymouth Ave from Brown St to E. Main.

Starting at Parcel 5 on Main St westbound to the impacted streets on W. Main, Madison, Brown, Morrie Silver Way, Verona Street, N Plymouth Ave from Brown St to E. Main. 7:15 to 11 a.m.: Main Street from East Avenue to South Avenue.

Main Street from East Avenue to South Avenue. 7:45 to 9 a.m.: Will start at E. Main to East Ave to Right on Buckingham to Park Ave to Goodman.

Will start at E. Main to East Ave to Right on Buckingham to Park Ave to Goodman. 8 to 10 a.m.: Goodman from Park to Pinetum. No Exiting Off I- 490 to Goodman St.

Goodman from Park to Pinetum. No Exiting Off I- 490 to Goodman St. 8 to 11 a.m. : Pinetum to Reservoir then cross South Ave and then Reservoir to Right on Mt. Hope. Left on McLean, Left on Wilson, Right on Elmwood onto River Trail at Genesee Valley Park. Wilson Blvd. from Elmwood to McLean during peak runner times will be restricted southbound, use Intercampus or Ford St.

: Pinetum to Reservoir then cross South Ave and then Reservoir to Right on Mt. Hope. Left on McLean, Left on Wilson, Right on Elmwood onto River Trail at Genesee Valley Park. Wilson Blvd. from Elmwood to McLean during peak runner times will be restricted southbound, use Intercampus or Ford St. 8:45 to 12:30 p.m.: Restrictions on South Ave & Main Street.

The race has been a tradition in Rochester since 2010. It will pass through several of Rochester’s cultural and historical sites, including the Susan B. Anthony Museum, Highland Park, the University of Rochester, Genesee Valley Park, the Park Avenue neighborhood, and East Avenue neighborhood.

Both races will start and finish at Parcel 5 downtown. The half marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 7:40 a.m. There is also a kids’ half-mile race at 10:30 a.m. You can register and see a course map here.