Traffic Alert: Inner Loop to close Tuesday for trash cleanup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester and the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that the Inner Loop will be closed from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday for a trash cleanup.

In honor of Earth Day Tuesday, the city and the DOT will team up for a “Trash Blitz,” within those hours to clean and dispose of all trash along the loop to protect the environment and “beautify our community.”

The Inner Loop will be closed from St. Paul Street to East Main Street in both directions for the duration of the cleanup.

The DOT says this cleanup also is meant to make motorists aware that littering “tarnishes the beautiful landscape of the state and threatens both the safety of the roadway and the natural habitat surrounding it.”