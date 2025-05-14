Traffic Alert: Lane reductions begin Wednesday along I-390 under Marshall Road Bridge

AVON, N.Y. – The New York State DOT is advising motorists about daily lane reductions along I-390 on Marshall Road Bridge in Avon beginning Wednesday for six weeks.

The reductions will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. The closures are as follows:

Wednesday May 14 through Tuesday, May 27: The right lane on I-390 north.

The right lane on I-390 north. Wednesday May 28 through Tuesday, June 10: The left lanes on both I-390 north and I-390 south

The left lanes on both I-390 north and I-390 south Wednesday June 11 through Tuesday, June 24: The right lane on I-390 south.

The reductions are due to bridge repairs happening. The DOT is also advising motorists to expect delays and find other routes if needed.