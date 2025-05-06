Traffic Alert: More delays on part of Park Avenue expected to start Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Starting Wednesday, there might be some delays on Park Avenue between Culver Road and Oxford Street.

Wednesday is when resurfacing will start in that area, which will go until Friday, May 16. Although it will be two-way traffic in that part, drivers are advised to still plan for delays.

Alongside this resurfacing, the roads and sidewalks on Meigs Street and Alexander Street are under rehabilitation until the end of June.