Traffic Alert: Overnight lane reductions on Route 104 through August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you travel on Route 104 in the evenings, watch out for some lane reductions.

The lane reductions will happen from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night between Culver Road in Irondequoit and Lake Avenue in the city. The reductions will last through Saturday, Aug. 30, for a paving project that will start in the city in the eastbound direction.

Nearby on and off ramps will also be closed with posted detours. The New York State Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down in work zones to keep workers safe.