Traffic Alert: Park Avenue begins rehabilitation work Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A traffic alert has been issued for a section of Park Avenue for rehabilitation to the roads, sidewalks and curbs starting Monday.

The project will be happening from Meigs Street to Alexander Street until the end of June. During the construction period, Park Avenue will be “one-way-only,” westbound from Rowley Street to Alexander Street.

There will be detour signs posted in the area guiding drivers.