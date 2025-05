HAMLIN, N.Y. – A section of Redman Road, between Jacobs Road and Morton Road in the Town of Hamlin will be closed for four months starting Tuesday.

The Monroe County Department of Transportation is closing this portion of the road for repairs for a bridge replacement project from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. starting Tuesday and will stay closed until Oct. 1.

Detours will be posted for other routes for motorists.