Traffic Alert: Some lanes on Inner Loop will be closed for guide rail repairs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some lanes on the Inner Loop will be closed on Friday for repairs, two days after a tractor-trailer overturned when it hit a guide rail and injured the driver.

All eastbound lanes will be closed between Bittner Street and North Clinton Avenue. One westbound lane will also be closed.

Crews are making repairs to the guide rail after the crash. The repairs will begin at 9 a.m. and the lanes will reopen at 3 p.m.