Traffic disrupted by water main break in Rochester, officials investigating cause

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A water main break caused traffic delays in part of Rochester on Monday evening.

The break happened near the intersection of West Main Street and North Plymouth Avenue. City crews were able to isolate the break and are working to determine the cause.

Officials say there is no concern for water quality at this time.

