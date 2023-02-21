Traffic light at East Main and North Clinton is out after car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A traffic light at the intersection of East Main Street and North Clinton Avenue is out because of a car crashed into an electrical box on Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police say a car was traveling down East Main when it lost control just after 1 a.m., crashing into the electrical box on the sidewalk. Neither the driver, a 78-year-old man, nor the female passenger were injured.

RPD said it’s unknown when the traffic light will be restored.