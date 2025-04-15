Residents push back against plans to turn old Burgundy Basin venue into apartments

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PERINTON, N.Y. – Developers have been working for years to turn the lot of the closed Burgundy Basin Inn, a wedding venue that shut down in 2020, into a place for apartments and businesses. However, the plan has faced pushback from local residents.

Barb Chiacchierini, who has lived near the Burgundy Basin for 60 years, is mostly concerned about the traffic.

“[People] just going to go over and up, like with a bike or baby carriage or stroller or something like that,” Chiacchierini said. “A lot of bikes I’ve seen, it’s dangerous. There is no sidewalks [on the road] and there’s like a half sidewalk on one side [of the bridge], and there’s really no way it can be enlarged.”

The bridge itself only has one lane for cars. Other locals are worried the increased traffic from the new development will cause even worse backups than already exist.

The Town of Perinton said in a statement, “The Town of Perinton takes resident feedback seriously, and we are aware of the concerns raised regarding traffic impacts related to the proposed development. This application is subject to the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) Act process, which includes a thorough evaluation of traffic, environmental, and community impacts. A traffic impact study has been completed by an engineering firm and reviewed by the Town’s Department of Public Works. All concerns are being carefully considered as part of the formal review process. Safety and quality of life are key considerations for any proposed development.”

Carl Arena, one of the owners of the current property, has been working to get this project done since at least 2023. He says while he hears the concerns of neighbors, he feels traffic won’t be any worse than it was during the wedding venue’s operational days.

“You know, I’m a realtor right now and there’s a high demand for housing in the area. We have a shortage. So we’re trying to alleviate that with the project,” Arena said. “You know, we’ve had traffic studies done where moving from several hundred people leaving at the same time when it used to be the commercial entity, to people trickling out as residential. That’s the big thing.”

Arena added, “A couple people are concerned about, size, things like that. But that’s all things the town are taken care of with their parameters…if they could push for the state on the state level to try to get a traffic light put up there [by the bridge] that would be that would benefit everybody.”

A public hearing regarding the future of the Burgundy Basin is taking place next Wednesday.

