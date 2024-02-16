Training helps people identify and detect human trafficking

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Identifying human trafficking: That was the goal of the human trafficking task force training held Thursday at Genesee Community College.

People in law enforcement, health care, education and the legal community came together to learn what trafficking is and what it can look like.

Trafficking is when someone is forced to provide a service like physical labor or sex for someone else.

Labor trafficking can look like someone being forced to work on a farm for low or no wages, all while not being allowed to leave the farm without someone from the farm with them.

Officials say, if you see something that just doesn’t seem right, say something.