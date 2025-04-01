Training program for Western New York start-ups kicks off at Golisano Institute

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Golisano Institute is helping local businesses with big ideas make a difference in the market through its sales coaching program.

The 16-week training program kicked off Monday with 12 Rochester start-ups and three from Buffalo participating. The institute and national business development firm Growth-X will teach the participants.

Attendees say they are excited to take their businesses to the next level. Patruck Lawler, CEO of Cognivue, was among the attendees.

“Over time, you’re looking at the business with the same eyes, and to get some outsiders to give us some coaching is very welcomed,” Lawler said.

Andrew Goldner, CEO of GrowthX, explained the program’s approach.

“It’s heavily systematic. It follows a very, very straightforward approach to how you actually take something innovative and sell it to customers,” Goldner said.

This is the second edition of the sales coaching program. Organizers say they’re already getting positive feedback from the first batch of participants.

