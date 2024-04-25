Transforming Rochester: $10 million boost for downtown revival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York’s Secretary of State, Robert Rodriguez, made a visit to Rochester to champion the state’s economic development initiatives, bringing together key local figures, including the Mayor and County Executive. The meeting aimed to delve into the benefits of state awards and grants, as Rochester recently received a significant $10 million boost from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Highlighting projects that are set to transform the cityscape, Rodriguez pointed to the Alta Vista mixed-use development at Saint Joseph’s Park and a substantial $4 million investment aimed at re-imagining the long-neglected corner of Main and Clinton. Speaking on the Main and Clinton project, Rodriguez acknowledged, “We know it was an eyesore. But more than that, it was a symbol in many ways of the nagging problem we have seen in downtowns. We can do so much around it, but if we don’t hit every corridor, every pocket, even every corner, then we haven’t really revitalized our community.”

This initiative will see four buildings, some left vacant for over 40 years, rehabilitated into middle-income housing and storefronts. The forum led by Rodriguez underscores the state’s comprehensive approach to alleviating urban decay and jumpstarting economic resurgence in Rochester’s downtown districts.