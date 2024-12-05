Travel advisory issued for Ontario County for snow and wind

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — There’s a travel advisory across all of Ontario County in place on Thursday through midnight for snow and strong wind gusts.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says drivers should be alert for dangerous road conditions, with snow expected to start up again and wind gusts expected to reach 40 miles per hour through 5 p.m.

The Ontario County 911 Center has already gotten calls about 30 weather-related crashes on the highways since 6 a.m. You can see the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team here.