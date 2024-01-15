Travel bans remain in some areas after lake effect storm

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Governor Kathy Hochul said Erie County’s travel ban has been lifted in some northern parts of the county, but remains in effect for now, in places like Buffalo and Orchard Park.

She also said that despite rumors, Monday’s Buffalo Bills game will not be moved to Tuesday. The game will go on Monday as planned.

“Weather conditions will be very cold. They’ll be in the teens and even wind chill factors as low as 0, maybe to 9 degrees. But that’s going to be very, very cold. But this will be without the danger of the winds and the blinding snow and the hazardous traffic conditions as they travel to the stadium or leaving,” said Hochul.

A travel advisory is in effect in Genesee County until further notice.