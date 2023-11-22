Travel impacts felt across Western New York after deadly explosion

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – Travel across the border is being impacted Wednesday after a deadly explosion near the U.S.-Canadian border.

Two people have died. The New York State Police and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating.

Both the Rainbow and Peace bridges have been closed. The Lewiston-Queenston and Whirlpool bridges are also closed.

All international flights to and from the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport have been canceled.

Wednesday afternoon, New York State courts in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda , Lackawanna, Tonawanda and Buffalo have closed. Any emergency proceedings, outside of criminal court arraignments, will be handled virtually.

Several municipal buildings closed in Buffalo, as well.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide information at it becomes available.