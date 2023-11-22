Travel impacts felt across Western New York after deadly explosion

Colleen Farrell News10NBC
Multiple law enforcement officers respond to the Rainbow Bridge on Nov. 22, 2023. (News10NBC photo)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – Travel across the border is being impacted Wednesday after a deadly explosion near the U.S.-Canadian border.

Two people have died. The New York State Police and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating.

Both the Rainbow and Peace bridges have been closed. The Lewiston-Queenston and Whirlpool bridges are also closed.

All international flights to and from the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport have been canceled.

Wednesday afternoon, New York State courts in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda , Lackawanna, Tonawanda and Buffalo have closed. Any emergency proceedings, outside of criminal court arraignments, will be handled virtually.

Several municipal buildings closed in Buffalo, as well.

