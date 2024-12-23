Travelers at Rochester airport speak about where they’re headed this holiday season

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With Christmas just three days away, many people are getting ready to travel home for the holidays. News10NBC stopped by the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to find out how travelers have been dealing with what is expected to be the busiest travel season on record.

Despite AAA projecting a record-breaking number of travelers this holiday season at 119 million people, the departures terminal at the Rochester airport was surprisingly not busy on the Sunday before Christmas. About 6% or 7.85 million of those travelers are expected to travel by air, according to AAA.

People at the Rochester airport say it’s been smooth sailing so far. Michele White and her daughter Jaime, who are heading to Denmark for Christmas, shared their experience.

“She was a foreign exchange student in Denmark 13 years ago. And two years ago, her, host family contacted us and said they wanted to come over and surprise her,” White said. “So we made all the arrangements with them, and we went to her place of employment. And they said that there was a package to be delivered for her. And she had to go pick it up. And she walked out the door and her host family was there. And it was quite the reunion. So we made a pact with them that we would see that they came two years ago and that we would come this year.”

Later in the night, foot traffic picked up near the baggage claim, but passengers say despite the busyness, they’ve had no major issues.

Elizabeth Kabes, traveling from Orlando: “I did miss my flight last year and I was delayed over 24 hours. So this has been a much better experience.”

Jen Edwards, traveling from Charlotte, shared her experience at a busy airport: “It was quite busy there. But they had things running pretty smoothly, even amongst some construction they’re doing, had a little bit of a slight delay, but nothing too bad. Made it here safely. I did have to sprint to my gate in Baltimore, actually, so I think I made it by the skin of my teeth to my connecting flight. But then it was smooth from there and busier. This is probably the busiest I’ve ever seen this airport.”

Jacob Breault, traveling from Tampa, found the traffic to be the worst part of his travel experience: “I went to school in Boca. So coming up, that was, that was probably the worst part of the travel was the traffic driving rather than flying, which is a little bit weird.”

