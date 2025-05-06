Travelers without REAL ID can fly for now, but may experience some delays

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The REAL ID deadline is finally here, with the requirement taking effect nationwide Wednesday. Travelers flying out of Rochester’s airport will need a compliant ID to pass through security smoothly.

If travelers arrive with a REAL ID, enhanced driver’s license, or passport, they will have no issues at the security checkpoint. However, those without these IDs will be moved to a different line for additional screening, which may cause delays.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that while the regulations will be enforced, there will be some consideration for unprepared travelers. Those without compliant IDs will receive an orange card and undergo additional screening.

People without a REAL ID may be able to get through security and board the plane, but it depends on how long the screening process takes.

Bart Johnson, Federal Security Director for TSA, said the airport director has been notified and that there will be additional officers to help.

“Those who are not in compliance, they’ll most likely experience delays,” said Johnson. “Those that are in compliance will not experience additional delays.”

Johnson also emphasized the importance of remaining calm during the process and that the TSA is asking the traveling public to comply with the regulations and to cooperate with officers.

“Are we prepared for people who may become challenging or argumentative? Yes, we are, but let me just state, the passengers shouldn’t do that,” Johnson said. “They shouldn’t become argumentative with these officers. These officers are here to do a job and they’re here to keep them safe.”

In New York, only about 40% of people have a Real ID or enhanced driver’s license. TSA hopes the majority of travelers will use a passport to fly. If not, they are prepared to handle the situation. Travelers without a REAL ID should allow at least two hours to get through security.

A REAL ID New York is a State driver’s license or ID card with a star or an American flag in the corner. People can also use a passport, passport card or a global entry card.

If your current ID has not been updated yet, you need an appointment, but according to the county clerk, the soonest appointment times are late next month.

