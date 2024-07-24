Traveling south from Rochester made easier, Avelo’s announces new nonstop routes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Traveling south from Rochester is about to get easier and more affordable.

Avelo, the low-cost carrier, will soon be offering two nonstop routes from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. Starting this fall, passengers will be able to take a flight to either Concord, North Carolina, or Lakeland, Florida. Trips to Lakeland start Friday, October 25 and trips to Concord start November 8.

The new routes will be available on Mondays and Fridays.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.