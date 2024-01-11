In-Depth: Treatment for prostate cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One of the standards of care for patients with prostate cancer is a radical prostatectomy, which is a robotic surgery where the entire prostate is removed in just a few hours.

It’s a minimally invasive surgery that usually only requires one-night in the hospital and a catheter for a few days. But that doesn’t mean it’s completely without risk.

“Despite it being minimally invasive it’s still a major surgery. So, the normal complications that we think of from a major surgical intervention are still applicable such as leaking of urine, injuries to the bowels, and bleeding complications,” said Dr. Jacob Gantz, Center for Urology, Rochester Regional Health.

Prostate cancer can also be treated with radiation therapy. The course of treatment always depends on a patient’s goals and health status.