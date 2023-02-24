Tree damage left behind after winter storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. This week’s two-day-long winter storm brought down a lot of people’s trees.

Now tree service companies are hard at work to remove those fallen limbs and downed branches from homes. Jay Herman at Monster Tree Service says they’ve already taken a lot of calls, and while hindsight is 2020, there are ways for people to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.



“If there’s already internal decay, that can be exposed or come to light because of this type of damage,” Herman said. “So having an arborist come in, is to identify pests, disease, structural issues, and then come up with a plan.”



He says he’d prefer not to have to remove trees as they often have sentimental value to people, so be sure you do your research before an ice or wind storm like we just had.