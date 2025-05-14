Tree falls on house along Browncroft Boulevard in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. – A house on Browncroft Boulevard in Penfield is facing damages after a tree fell down on the house.

A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene where you could see the tree on the house. Our photojournalist also saw a car being pulled away, as the Assistant Chief of the Penfield Fire Department says there was also a brush fire.

The assistant chief said the house is only facing damages from the tree and not the brush fire. There is no word yet on how the fire started or how the tree fell down.

This story will be updated as we learn more.