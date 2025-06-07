Tree planting ceremony held Friday in honor of Sam Nordquist

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – A tree planting ceremony was held Friday afternoon for Sam Nordquist, the Minnesota man who was tortured and killed in Ontario County.

Organizers of this event say Nordquist worked with people with special needs, which was just one of the ways he cared for his community.

“He took care of people, he loved life, he loved people, and he spoke loud for justice and equality,” said Patricia Tillotson, a friend of Nordquist’s. “And that’s why everyone now has to be Sam’s voice, has to be his army.”

Police found Nordquist’s body in February in Yates County after his family reported him missing. Seven suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Nordquist’s death.

The seven are accused of torturing him for over a month. On May 29, defense attorney’s pushed for the original grand jury indictment to be dismissed.

The judge will release their decision about the grand jury indictment at a later date. All seven defendants will be back in court in September for another hearing.

