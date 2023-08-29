Trevor Smith III sentenced to 23 years to life for murder

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Trevor Smith III was sentenced today to 23 years to life for the murder of Jeremy Hamilton Jr. on April 9, 2022.

Smith had been convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On April 9, 2002, Hamilton was driven to the corner of St. Paul Street and Clifford Avenue, while Rochester Police Department officers would find him with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died. Police determined that he had been shot on Avenue A in the middle of the day, and identified Smith as a suspect, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Smith had fled to Texas, where members of the Rochester Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force found him in Harris County and arrested him.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bokelman, chief of the Public Integrity & Economic Crimes Bureau.